Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 194 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW opened at $144.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $144.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.