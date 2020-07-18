Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,300 Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kamada by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Kamada during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kamada during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Kamada by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Kamada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.20. Kamada Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

