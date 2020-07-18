Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $44,000 Position in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 69.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,627,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,566,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after acquiring an additional 74,224 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 30.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,411,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 330,759 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 11.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,025,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 106,759 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.15. Construction Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $875.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $168.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $117,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 862,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $13,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,632,980 shares of company stock worth $106,166,311 in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.