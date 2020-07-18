Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $73,800,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,735,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,217,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $26.48 on Friday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.