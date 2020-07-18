HC Wainwright Increases Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target to $2.50

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 101.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $55.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.91 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Metals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,266,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,065 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 5,021.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 175,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,710,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 154,402 shares in the last quarter.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

