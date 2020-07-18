Head-To-Head Comparison: Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) versus THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) and THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Mining and THYSSENKRUPP AG/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Mining -12.14% -4.52% -3.00% THYSSENKRUPP AG/S -3.80% -53.09% -2.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstone Mining and THYSSENKRUPP AG/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Mining $418.66 million 0.70 -$16.04 million N/A N/A THYSSENKRUPP AG/S $47.39 billion 0.10 -$343.03 million ($0.55) -14.53

Capstone Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than THYSSENKRUPP AG/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Capstone Mining and THYSSENKRUPP AG/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 THYSSENKRUPP AG/S 1 2 3 0 2.33

Capstone Mining presently has a consensus target price of $1.30, indicating a potential upside of 78.08%. Given Capstone Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than THYSSENKRUPP AG/S.

Volatility and Risk

Capstone Mining has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 70% interest in copper-iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges. The company's Industrial Solutions segment offers construction services, as well as naval shipbuilding services. Its Materials Services segment distributes materials, and provides technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

