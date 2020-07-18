Hecla Mining to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Hecla Mining in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.70 price objective on the stock.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.38 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.77.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.92. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

