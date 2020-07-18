Herbert Virgin Sells 7,900 Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $385,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $216,784.40.

On Friday, June 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,510 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $133,380.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $138,045.40.

On Thursday, May 14th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $114,416.35.

Shares of NYSE:VIR opened at $51.38 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $75.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 210.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $3,152,000.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

