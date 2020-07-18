Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.39 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $351.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,326,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 176,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth $3,402,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

