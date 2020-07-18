Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,494,000 after buying an additional 356,588 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after buying an additional 33,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,222,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,853,000 after acquiring an additional 146,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.