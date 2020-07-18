Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Stock Position Decreased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,061,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,722,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,953 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,450,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,910,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,540 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,575,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,963 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -193.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

