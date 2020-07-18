HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading 4.8% Higher

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, 909,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,450,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

