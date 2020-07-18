Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $15.41 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.9% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,673.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

