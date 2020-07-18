Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.83

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.83 and last traded at C$3.62, with a volume of 17951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

HNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.75 target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Horizon North Logistics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon North Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.04 million and a P/E ratio of -5.22.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$115.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon North Logistics Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon North Logistics news, Director Kevin Drew Nabholz bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$119,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$119,400. Also, Director Roderick William Graham purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$80,100. Insiders bought 292,000 shares of company stock worth $177,935 in the last 90 days.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

