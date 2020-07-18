Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $59.21.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 15,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $556,117.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,914.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 19,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $678,709.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,638 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,316. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.