Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HPP. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

HPP stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,230.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,346,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,106 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 696.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,178,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $60,231,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $31,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after acquiring an additional 813,709 shares during the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

