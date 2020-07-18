IBM (IBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IBM (NYSE:IBM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a return on equity of 57.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IBM to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IBM opened at $125.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IBM from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

