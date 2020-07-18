IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes $660,000 Position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $62,963,000. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $47,562,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,496.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,336 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $34,854,000. Finally, Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $33,497,000. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Datadog from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 67,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $6,193,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fougere sold 37,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $1,495,170.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,782,958 shares of company stock worth $188,089,488. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $87.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion and a PE ratio of -582.00. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.