IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes $710,000 Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Slack by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 696,835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Slack by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 46,454 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Slack by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 436,897 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Slack alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion and a PE ratio of -22.45.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

In other Slack news, Director Andrew Braccia sold 184,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $7,381,770.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $95,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,306.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,598,968 shares of company stock valued at $84,923,160 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Slack Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.