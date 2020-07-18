Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director Sells $350,300.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $350,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $205,065.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Ofarrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $355,800.00.

On Friday, May 29th, John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

WORK stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.45. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WORK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen began coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Slack in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 86.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 51.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

