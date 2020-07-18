Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Nomura upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $76.98 on Thursday. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 61.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

