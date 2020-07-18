Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 515.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $64,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $51.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.63. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

