Invesco Ltd. Acquires 96,727 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 198.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,727 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.24% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after acquiring an additional 645,987 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 46.3% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,554,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,079 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 568,033 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.9% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,596,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 89.3% in the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,329,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 626,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, CFO Lorin Crenshaw purchased 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $108,707.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,138.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $494,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $639,308 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OEC opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.85.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 66.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

