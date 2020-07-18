Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter worth about $6,064,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 626.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 27.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of MNR opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 12.20. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. Analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

