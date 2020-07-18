Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983,377 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,904 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. US Capital Advisors downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.46.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $289.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

