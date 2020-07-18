Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Superconductor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in American Superconductor by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Superconductor by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Superconductor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,616 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in American Superconductor by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the period. 47.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Superconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

American Superconductor stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.30.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

