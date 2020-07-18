Invesco Ltd. Buys 18,442 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,640 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of FutureFuel worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FF opened at $12.70 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $552.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $53.08 million during the quarter.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

