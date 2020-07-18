Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,987,447 Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 470.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,409,981 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987,447 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 41.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 183,724 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.34. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.78 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 144.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Stephens cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Owens sold 256,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $74,467.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,752.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 930,293 shares of company stock valued at $230,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

