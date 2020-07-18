Invesco Ltd. Buys 27,283 Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,283 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 264.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 118.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cameco by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 335.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Cameco Corp has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

