Invesco Ltd. Buys 3,964 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 49.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $45.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LKFN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

In other news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $404,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $92,183.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,476 shares of company stock worth $238,733. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

