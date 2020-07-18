Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Brinker International worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,085,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3,097.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 325,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $199,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $54.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Brinker International stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.21. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

