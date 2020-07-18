Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,699 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Molecular Templates worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,474,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 442,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 20.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,798 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 55.6% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 22.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $567.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.44. Molecular Templates Inc has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Templates Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

