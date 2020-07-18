Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 1,179.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 71.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 72.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Eric L. Fisher sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $233,749.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $456,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,828 shares of company stock worth $1,076,411. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $125.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

