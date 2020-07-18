Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,636 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Mesa Air Group Inc has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $114.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MESA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

