Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,553,000 after buying an additional 161,894 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 58.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 39.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.71 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBK. BidaskClub cut TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

