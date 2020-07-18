Invesco Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,042.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

