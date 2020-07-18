Invesco Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Helios Technologies worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,754,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Helios Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.61. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

