Invesco Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179,742 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.21% of PGT Innovations worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGTI opened at $16.64 on Friday. PGT Innovations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $990.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.51.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

PGTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

