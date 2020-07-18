Invesco Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Position in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.23% of SP Plus worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SP Plus by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SP Plus by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. SP Plus Corp has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $419.47 million, a P/E ratio of -41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SP Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.