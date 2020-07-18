Invesco Ltd. Has $955,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

