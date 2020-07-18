Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 50,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 31.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 678,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 160,970 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 18.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 456,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70,846 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 104.2% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 165,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 84,338 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 162.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

FPL opened at $4.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

