Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 339.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $82,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,881,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,745,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $378,511 in the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGY opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 132.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

