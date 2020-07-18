Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,701 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Ducommun worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ducommun by 33.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Ducommun by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ducommun by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,384 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Ducommun by 18.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 366,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ducommun by 0.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Ducommun from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

