Invesco Ltd. Purchases 49,470 Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 111.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,470 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.84% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 627.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 64,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,423 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.4% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 38,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. 8.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSM opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $12.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

