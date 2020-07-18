Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.44% of Michaels Companies worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Michaels Companies stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Michaels Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

