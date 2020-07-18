Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,309,211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,728,000 after buying an additional 2,520,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,553,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after buying an additional 23,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,094 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,174,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,589 shares during the period.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

Chegg stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -663.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. Chegg Inc has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,983,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,091,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,118,208.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 47,376 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,842,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,052,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,151 shares of company stock valued at $19,337,435. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.