Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Chase worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chase by 189.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,335 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chase by 14.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 277,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,685 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chase in the first quarter worth about $2,119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter.

In other Chase news, Director Lewis P. Gack sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $36,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,706.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $126,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. Chase Co. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $127.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Chase Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

