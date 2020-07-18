Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,724 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Secureworks were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Secureworks by 208.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 65,459 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Secureworks by 61.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Secureworks by 294.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 106,836 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Secureworks by 50.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Secureworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $12.34 on Friday. Secureworks Corp has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Secureworks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Secureworks Corp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

