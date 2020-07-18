Invesco Ltd. Sells 11,459 Shares of Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,459 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Red Violet worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 22.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 20.9% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 171,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,622 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Violet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of RDVT opened at $15.58 on Friday. Red Violet Inc has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter.

Red Violet Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

