Invesco Ltd. Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $99.88 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.29.

